KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee System Board of Trustees on Friday gave the green light for nearly $100 million of renovations to the home of Tennessee baseball.

Tennessee Athletics requested a $39 million increase to the Lindsey Nelson Stadium budget, which was initially allotted $56.8 million last year. Friday’s approval brings the total budget to $95.8 million.

Several new renderings of the planned improvements were showcased during the Board of Trustees meeting on Friday in Memphis.

The funding request said one of the core goals of the project is to make Lindsey Nelson Stadium one of the most intimidating atmospheres in College Baseball.

New seating and amenities will be available along both the first- and third baselines starting in 2024. All renovations are planned to be completed in time for the 2025 season.

The capacity of the stadium will increase from around 4,300 to approximately 6,150. Concourses will be widened to accommodate the increase in visitors, create social areas throughout the ballpark as well as add more restrooms and concessions.

4Topps table units

Areas along the third baseline will see major changes including the development of main entryways and more permanent seating, including more than 50 4Topps table units.

University officials said that the expansion will add a premium level of 8,000 square feet with over 600 club seats and eight luxury suites.

Back-of-house amenities like media areas, kitchen, and the game official locker room will also be expanded.

Trustees on Friday also approved a nearly $50 million increase to the budget for Phase 1 renovations to Neyland Stadium, bringing the Phase 1 total budget to $337 million.