Tennessee’s Christian Moore during an NCAA Baseball game on Friday, March 17, 2023 in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E Braley)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Christian Moore blasted two home runs to propel the Vols past Georgia 12-3. Tennessee has won nine straight games.

UT’s offense continues its hot stretch by racking up 14 hits and six walks against the Bulldogs.

Christian Scott picked up a three-hit game for just the second time in his career. Five separate Vols had at least two knocks in the contest.

Andrew Lindsey went four innings with a strikeout and an earned run. Kirby Connell, Camden Sewell, Aaron Combs, Zander Sechrist and Hollis Fanning came out of the pen. Combs was given the win, his fourth of the season.

UP NEXT: The Vols return to the field for Game 2 against Georgia on Saturday at 2 p.m.