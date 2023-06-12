KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Vols relief pitcher AJ Russell has been named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Freshman All-American Team.

The Franklin, Tennessee, native is the 24th player in program history and the fifth in the last three years to earn Freshman All-American honors.

“He’s got an elevated level of maturity for whatever reason,” said Vols head coach Tony Vitello after the Vols beat Kentucky 10-6 in May. “You know, and then also he’s got ability. You get good feedback from your hitters during scrimmage season. Or if they just face him for whatever reason on a given day, and, you know, he’s got good stuff. He likes to compete. I know he wants to be out there. And the cool thing about him, that maybe sometimes the other guys should recognize, you can learn from a freshman.”

Russell has a 0.94 ERA with and 46 strikeouts in 28.2 innings of work.