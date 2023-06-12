HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WATE) — Sources tell WATE that Vol baseball’s win or go home Game 3 against Southern Mississippi has been delayed till 9 p.m. due to inclement weather in the Hattiesburg area.

BREAKING: I am hearing that the #Vols game has been pushed back to 9 p.m. ET. Tennessee was loading the bus to head to the stadium and were told to the go back to their rooms. — Sam Rothman (@samrothman_) June 12, 2023

The game was originally supposed to start at 6 p.m. The time change has not been confirmed by the NCAA or the University of Tennessee.

Lightning has played a major part in the Hattiesburg Super Regional. On Saturday, Game 1 of the series made it through five innings before it had to be suspended until Sunday afternoon. The Golden Eagles ended up winning that game 5-3.

Both teams returned to the field at 3 p.m. on Saturday. Southern Miss jumped out to a 4-0 lead, but the Vols scored six runs in the fourth inning. UT won 8-4 to force a Game 3.