KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee baseball fans can now mark their calendars following the release of the Vols’ 2024 SEC league play schedule.

The Southeastern Conference released league schedules for all 14 baseball teams on Wednesday. Tennessee will begin SEC play on the road for the fifth time in the Tony Vitello era when they travel to Alabama for the March 15-17 series.

Tennessee will face 2023 national runner-up Florida on the road in May before heading to Nashville to take on in-state rival Vanderbilt.

Tennessee Baseball 2024 SEC Schedule

March 15-17: at Alabama

March 22-24: Ole Miss

March 29-31: Georgia

April 5-7: at Auburn

April 12-14: LSU

April 19-21: at Kentucky

April 26-28: Missouri

May 3-5: at Florida

May 10-12: at Vanderbilt

May 16-18: South Carolina

The complete 2024 schedule will be released later this fall.

Tennessee is coming off their second College World Series appearance in three seasons where they won their first game in Omaha since 2001.

The Vols returns with 17 letter winners from last year and welcomed the nation’s No. 4 ranked signing class, according to Perfect Game. Notable additions from the transfer portal include standout catcher Cannon Peebles from North Carolina State and former Wichita State pitcher Nate Snead.

All series other than the final weekend of conference play are currently scheduled to be played Friday-Sunday but are subject to change to Thursday-Saturday based on television. Those altered series dates will be announced when the TV schedule is released in January or February.