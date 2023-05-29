KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Baseball has been selected to the Clemson Regional, snagging the #2 seed. The Vols will take the field against third seed Charlotte on Friday in South Carolina.

The Vols are making their fourth straight NCAA Regional appearance. It is the 13th trip to NCAA Tournament in program history.

Tickets go on sale at 4:30 pm Wednesday on the Clemson website.

Game 1 will air at 6 p.m. EST Friday, June 2, on ESPNU.

The top seed in the regional and No. 4 national seed Clemson will take on No. 4 seed Lipscomb in their opening game on Friday at 1 p.m.

Eight of the 16 regional hosts selected for the NCAA Tournament are from the Southeastern Conference, the Division I Baseball Committee announced Sunday night. SEC hosts are Alabama (40-19), Arkansas (41-16), Auburn (34-21-1), Florida (44-14), Kentucky (36-18), LSU (43-15), South Carolina (39-19) and Vanderbilt (41-18).

Each regional will be made up of four teams playing in a double-elimination format. All are scheduled from Friday through Monday. Regional winners advance to best-of-three super regionals, and those eight winners go on to the College World Series in Omaha beginning June 16.

NCAA Clemson Regional Schedule

Friday, June 2

Game 1 – Clemson vs. Lipscomb |1 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Game 2 – Tennessee vs. Charlotte | 6 p.m. ET (ESPNU)

Saturday, June 3

Game 3 – Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 | TBD

Game 4 – Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 | TBD

Sunday, June 4

Game 5 – Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 | TBD

Game 6 – Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 4 | TBD

Monday, June 5

Game 7 (if necessary) – Winner of Game 6 vs. Loser of Game 6 | TBD

—

AP News contributed to this report.