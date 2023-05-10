KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The University of Tennessee baseball team will open their 2024 season in the Lone Star State with a tournament involving some of the top college baseball programs.

Tony Vitello’s team will compete in the Shriners Children’s College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The three-day tournament involving six teams will take place from February 16-18, 2024.

The Vols will be joined by Baylor, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Texas Tech.

The annual event has been held under several different names since 2001. It will be the fifth appearance by Tennessee in the competition. The Vols won two of three games in the 2022 edition, only dropping their opening game against top-ranked Texas.

“We’re excited to start our 2024 season at one of the premier early season college baseball tournaments. The College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field has quickly become a must-see event and we’re thrilled to be taking part for the first time next season. Getting a chance to face some of the nation’s top programs at one of the country’s best MLB ballparks will provide extremely valuable experience for our team as we make our way through the 2024 season.” Tennessee Baseball Head Coach Tony Vitello

Games will once again be streamed live by FloSports, the exclusive broadcast partner for the tournament. Tickets will go on sale later this year with full details to be announced. Visit ShrinersShowdown.com for more information.