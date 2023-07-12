KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After announcing that he entered the transfer portal in June, former Vols pitcher Chase Burns has shared where he plans to play during the 2024 baseball season.

Burns posted on his Instagram that he’s committing to Wake Forest.

Tennessee transfer Chase Burns has committed to Wake Forest. #Vols pic.twitter.com/A9HErVw4af — Reece Van Haaften (@Reece_VH) July 13, 2023

Burns, 20, was one of the top pitching prospects in the 2021 recruiting class. Scouting service Perfect Game rated him the No. 1 prospect in the state of Tennessee and the No. 5 right-handed pitching prospect in the nation. He was selected in the 20th round of the 2021 MLB Draft by the San Diego Padres before opting to attend Tennessee.

He garnered numerous accolades in 2022 as one of the top freshman arms in the nation, including several All-American team honors. D1Baseball.com named him their National Freshman of the Year and the National College Baseball Writers Association voted him their Freshman Pitcher of the Year.

Vitello opted to move Burns to a reliever role during the 2023 season. He became the first relief pitcher to throw 6 or more scoreless innings in a College World Series game since 1997 when he helped Tennessee avoid elimination against Stanford.

He logged 72 innings pitched as a sophomore, giving up 60 hits and 37 runs. He eclipsed 100 strikeouts for the second consecutive year.