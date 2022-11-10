KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The University of Tennessee baseball program has received a $1 million contribution from Vol for Life and Colorado Rockies legend Todd Helton and his wife, Christy.

The Tennessee Fund, a nonprofit organization that supports Tennessee student-athletes and athletic programs through donations, announced Thursday that the $1 million gift would support renovations to Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

“Another home run from Todd Helton!” Tennessee Baseball wrote Thursday on social media. “We cannot thank you and your family enough for the generous gift and support of the program!”

When Helton was inducted into the National College Baseball Hall of Fame last year, Tennessee called his time on Rocky Top from 1993-1995, “arguably the most decorated and dominant collegiate career of any player in program history.” He remains Tennessee’s all-time leader in career home runs, RBIs, walks and saves.

The university announced plans for major renovations to the home of Tennessee baseball in June. The proposed renovations could include expanded seating, wider concourses, modernized concessions and restrooms as well the addition of new premium sections.

A rendering showing a renovated Lindsey Nelson Stadium at the University of Tennessee. Photo: Tennessee Fund/ UT Athletics











The Vols have emerged as a national power in the college baseball landscape over the past two seasons. Tennessee posted a 50-18 record in 2021 and advanced to the College World Series for the first time since 2005.

In 2022, Tennessee became the top-ranked team in the country for the first time in program history while becoming the first NCAA Division I team since 1972 to lead the nation in both home runs and ERA. The team set a program record with 57 wins and won both SEC regular season and SEC tournament titles.

The record-setting 2022 season saw a school-record 10 players selected in the 2022 MLB Draft. Head coach Tony Vitello was named the Perfect Game National Coach of the Year for the second straight season.