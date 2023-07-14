KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Shortstop Jake Kendro and outfielder Kyle Booker have entered the transfer portal, A UT spokesperson confirmed with WATE.

The players become the 13 and 14 players to enter the portal this offseason.

Losing Kendro raises some concerns at shortstop for Tennessee. The sophomore was the only returning player at the shortstop position.

As a freshman, Kendro batted .219 with one home run in 32 at-bats.

Kyle Booker is set to enter his senior season. In his three seasons on Rocky Top, the outfielder only started 30 games. Booker could not carve out a regular role. During his junior year, he was named the starting outfielder but lost the role after 12 games. He hit .236 with one home run and four RBI during his junior season.