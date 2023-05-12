KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Vol baseball crushed five home runs to topple Kentucky 10-6. Christian Moore opened up the scoring with a solo shot in the second inning.

Hunter Ensley, Jared Dickey and Griffin Merritt also went deep. Merritt was the star of the game with two home runs and five RBIs.

The Wildcats tied the game up at 1-1 in the top of the third, but the Vols answered with seven runs in the bottom of the frame.

Andrew Lindsey was given the start and picked up his first win in the Orange & White. The junior went 6.2 innings with four strikeouts and two earned runs.

Aaron Combs, AJ Russell, Zander Sechrist, Kirby Connell and Hollis Fanning finished up the final 2.1 innings.

UP NEXT: The Vols will go for the series win over Kentucky on Saturday at Noon.