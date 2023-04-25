KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Vol baseball’s hot bats carried over from their weekend sweep over Vanderbilt. Tennessee racked up 19 hits and six home runs in its 19-1 win over Bellarmine on Tuesday.

Dylan Dreiling, Jared Dickey, Christian Scott, Reese Chapman and Ryan Miller all blasted home runs in the contest. Miller clobbered two dingers, one in the sixth inning and the second in the seventh.

Griffin Merritt opened up the scoring in the first inning with an RBI single. The Vols never looked back.

Twelve separate Vols picked up a hit. Ryan Miller led the Vols offense with six RBIs.

Zander Sechrist was given the start. The junior threw two innings of no-hit ball with a strikeout. Jacob Bimbi picked up his second win of the season after throwing 1.2 innings with two strikeouts. A.J. Russell, Kirby Connell, Andrew Behnke, Jake Fitzgibbons, Bryce Jenkins, J.J. Garcia and Hollis Fanning all saw action out of the bullpen.

UP NEXT: The Vols return to SEC play when they host Mississippi State on Thursday at 7 p.m.