KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee landed a commitment from North Carolina State transfer Cannon Peebles.

Peebles is a switch-hitting threat. During his freshman season, he batted .352 with 12 home runs and 52 RBI. He was named a Freshman All-American.

The catcher chose the Vols over multiple schools including Vandy and Virginia. He has two years before he’s MLB Draft eligibile.

The Vols had questions at catcher entering the 2023 season after Evan Russell graduated. Cal Stark and Charlie Taylor battled for the starting spot. Stark won the role but struggled at the plate hitting .180 with five home runs.