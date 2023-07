KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Vol pitcher A.J. Russell was named a Second-Team Freshman All-American by Baseball America on Thursday.

This is his fourth All-American honor this year. The pitcher was named a Third Team All-American and First Team Freshman All-American by the NCBWA. D1Baseball tabbed him a Second Team Freshman All-American.

In 24 appearances, Russell finished with a 0.89 ERA and 47 strikeouts.