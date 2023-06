KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Vol junior pitcher Hollis Fanning has entered his name in the transfer portal.

Fanning spent three seasons at Tennessee where he made 24 appearances and pitched to a 2.21 ERA.

During the 2023 season, Fanning made his first career start against Alabama A&M. In the home finale versus Belmont, Fanning struck out seven consecutive batters in three innings of work.