OMAHA, Neb. (WATE) — LSU pitcher Nate Ackenhausen laid the groundwork for the Tigers’ 5-0 victory over Tennessee, the Vols watching their season come to a close after three games in Omaha.

The Tigers struck first in the first inning. Dylan Crews reached on a walk, and Tre Morgan followed up with a single. Cade Beloso found a gap in right-center to bring home Crews for the first run of the game. Beloso then stole second to put runners on the corners, but Drew Beam struck out Jordan Thompson to end the inning.

Griffin Merritt delivered Tennessee’s first hit on the first pitch of the second inning. Christian Moore then grounded out into a double play. With two outs, Blake Burke singled, but Zane Denton struck out to leave Burke stranded.

Beam started to find his groove after allowing a couple of hits in the first, racking up six strikeouts through three innings.

Maui Ahuna started a second-out rally in the third with a single, and then Hunter Ensley was hit by a pitch to put two runners on. But a Jared Dickey fly out to center put an end to that opportunity.

Beloso started off the fourth with a single, but the Vols prevented any damage with a double play to end the frame.

The Vols attempted another two-out rally in the fifth with Cal Stark and Maui Ahuna in scoring position, but another flyout left Tennessee off the board.

The Tigers added another run in the sixth. Tre Morgan started things off with a double, Gavin Dugas singled to third, and Morgan ran home on a throwing error to give LSU a 2-0 lead.

With runners on second and third and two outs, Drew Beam was replaced by AJ Russell on the mound. Russell got the Vols out of the jam with a strikeout to end the inning. Beam finished with one earned run on six hits, two walks and nine strikeouts through 5.2 innings.

Tennessee had its best opportunity of the game in the seventh. The Vols loaded the bases with two outs, but Hunter Ensley grounded out to first to leave all three runners stranded.

LSU made it 3-0 on a wild pitch with the bases loaded.

The Tigers wanted more, a two-run homer from Crews in the ninth sealed the deal on an LSU victory, the Vols watching their season come to a close with a 5-0 loss.