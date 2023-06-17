OMAHA, Neb. (WATE) — LSU starter Paul Skenes was as advertised. The junior dominated with 12 strikeouts before being retired midway through the eighth.

Both teams were scoreless through the first. In the second inning, Gavin Dugas blasted a home run way over the fence in left. His 16th of the season made it 1-0 LSU.

The Tigers tacked on another in the third inning. Back-to-back singles set up the Tigers. Tre’ Morgan skipped up the middle off Andrew Lindsey’s glove. The pitcher recovered and threw out Morgan but Josh Pearson scored.

Lindsey found himself in trouble again in the fourth. He surrendered a walk and double with one out. The junior struck out the next batter. Aaron Combs came in and helped escape the jam with a punch out of his own. Lindsey’s final line was 3.2 innings pitched with four strikeouts and two earned runs.

The Tigers continued to add to their lead. Brayden Jobert rocketed a triple to the wall in right-center scoring Hayden Travinski. Jordan Thompson plated Jobert on a single to short.Morgan picked up another RBI with a sacrifice fly to center in the seventh inning.

It took Tennessee until the eighth to get rolling, but a single from Maui Ahuna finally put the Vols on the board with Christian Moore through the plate. Hunter Ensley added to the scoreboard with a two-run homer, putting the ballgame within two by the end of the eighth.

Jobert made it one run harder for the Vols to make the comeback with a homer in the bottom of the frame, putting a three-run game in the Tigers’ hands. With one last chance in the top of the ninth, Tennessee couldn’t get it done, falling 6-3 to the Tigers.

UP NEXT: The Vols will face Stanford at 2 p.m. on Monday in an elimination game.