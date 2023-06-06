KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee baseball team is into the NCAA Super Regionals for the third straight year and will now hit the road to compete for a spot in the College World Series.

Head coach Tony Vitello and company will be aiming to make their second College World Series appearance in three seasons when they travel to Hattiesburg, Mississippi for the three-game Super Regional series against Southern Miss.

The series will begin on Saturday, June 10 at 3 p.m. ET. Game 1 will be broadcast on ESPNU. Game 2 will take place on Sunday at a yet-to-be-determined time. If necessary, the decisive Game 3 will be held Monday, June 12.

After their elimination from the SEC Tournament first round, the Volunteers came alive in the NCAA Regionals. They traveled to South Carolina as the No. 2 seed in the Clemson Regional where they bested Charlotte and the hosts Clemson to advance.

A total of 16 teams compete in the NCAA Super Regionals, with the eight series winners advancing to the 2023 College World Series in Omaha. The College World Series will begin on June 15 with the Finals scheduled for June 24-26.