OMAHA, Neb. (WATE) — The comeback kids did it again. After going down 4-0 vs. Stanford, the Vols scored six unanswered in a 6-4 win to continue their stay in Omaha.

The Vols worked Quinn Mathews early in the first. Maui Ahuna started things off with a leadoff single and Jared Dickey followed suit to put runners on the corners. Griffin Merritt tried to bring Ahuna on a sacrifice fly, but a Stanford double play left the runners stranded.

The Cardinal got early hits off as well, but unlike the Vols were able to take advantage. Chase Dollander walked Carter Graham and gave up a single to Braden Montgomery. Montgomery stole second, Graham stole third and then scored on a throwing error for the 1-0 lead. Stanford made it 2-0 on an Alberto Rios RBI double.

Tennessee strung some hits together again in the second. Blake Burke and Zane Denton both singled to left, but back-to-back strikeouts from Christian Scott and Cal Stark put an end to the inning.

Stanford extended its lead to 4-0 in the third after an RBI single from Montgomery and a sacrifice fly.

Chase Burns replaced Dollander on the mound in the fourth. The junior gave up four runs on four hits, struck out two and walked two batters.

The Vols found their offense in the fifth, scoring four runs to tie the game. Zane Denton started things off with a single, and then Cal Stark and Maui Ahuna followed suit to load the bases. Hunter Ensley brought home Denton on a sac fly for the first run of the game. Jared Dickey’s single to left scored Stark and Moore completed the comeback with an RBI double.

The Vols took their first lead here in Omaha in the seventh. With two runners in scoring position, Zane Denton brought home Griffin Merritt on an RBI groundout to give the Vols a 5-4 advantage. Blake Burke then scored on a wild pitch for the two-run lead.

UP NEXT: The Vols will take on the loser of the LSU/Wake Forest matchup tomorrow night at 7 p.m.