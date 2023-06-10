HATTIESBURG, Ms. (WATE) — Vol baseball trails Southern Mississippi 4-0 in the fifth inning after rain and lightning littered Hattiesburg causing the game to be suspended until Sunday. Game 1 will resume at noon Eastern, and Game 2 will start at 3 p.m. or 55 minutes after Game 1 concludes.

The Golden Eagles got to work early as lead-off batter Matthew Etzel singled up the middle for the first hit of the game. However, Andrew Lindsey picked him off at first base to prevent any damage. The Vols quickly found themselves in another jam with runners on the corners. Tate Parker brought home two runs with a triple to center field as Southern Miss took a 2-0 lead.

Southern Miss made it 3-0 in the third thanks to a solo shot from Dustin Dickerson. It marked his fifth home run during the NCAA tournament.

On the other side, Tennessee struggled offensively through the first three innings with nine up and nine down. Southern Miss pitcher Billy Oldham struck out four, not allowing a single hit.

Nick Monistere’s solo shot off the scoreboard made it 4-0 Golden Eagles in the fourth.

Tennessee’s first hit of the afternoon came courtesy of Hunter Ensley in the bottom of the fourth. Following an Ensley single, Griffin Merritt was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second. As soon as the Vols started to get something going, lightning rolled into the Hattiesburg area and the game entered a weather delay. The game resumed just under two hours later and Oldham struck out Christian Moore to leave the runners stranded.

Camden Sewell replaced Lindsey on the mound in the fifth. He started with a strikeout of Etzel, but gave up a double to Dickerson who then stole third. Sewell struck out Slade Wilks to leave Dickerson stranded to end the inning.

Zane Denton started things off in the bottom of the fifth with a single to center field, but then the lighting returned causing the game to be suspended.