KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There are multiple new items available at the VolShop for Tennessee Baseball fans excited as the Vols head to Omaha, Nebraska for the Men’s College World Series.

On Wednesday, VolShop Marketing Manager Tommi Grubbs said they’ve already started shipping orders on some items, and more items will be arriving at the shop any day. The new designs include seven new shirts and a hat.

“Our fans are faithful. It’s really great that, you know, we really, truly are a everything school and our fans show that so they support every sport,” Grubbs said. “it’s encouraging because every athlete you know should be recognized and supported in their field and it’s really great their fans do that.”

With a variety of designs, there are options that fit every Vol fan’s style, ranging from a comic design of “Super Vols” to more modern designs and even some vintage looks with the wording “OmaVols.” One shirt even has a clever wordplay on Hattiesburg, reading “Daddiesburg,” A tribute to coach Tony Vitello and the infamous “Daddy Hat.”

The VolShop website says the shirts range in price from $20 up to $36, and the OmaVols hat is listed at $28. All of the new, specialty items are only available for pre-order to be shipped to the customer or to the store.

“As always, we just want to say thank you to our customers because all of the proceeds. From all of our stores, stays right here on campus for community outreach, student scholarships and campus building projects, so we’re really thankful that they support us,” Grubbs said. “We will be getting your pre-orders out as quickly as possible. Some of those are shipping today, so that’s exciting, and then in-store pickups will be available pretty soon as well. You’ll get notifications on that.”

The Men’s College World Series will kick off on Friday, June 16, with Tennessee’s first game scheduled against LSU at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 17. CBS Sports reports that the game can been watched on ESPN and ESPN2 as well as on Fubo, which offers a free trial.