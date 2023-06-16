KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Vols are set to take on the LSU Tigers Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. and there’s a fair amount of Vol fans that couldn’t get to Omaha. That doesn’t mean they can’t watch the games with fellow fans. Several Knoxville businesses are brewing up ways to watch the games.

Businesses like Schulz Brau and Xul Beer Company in North Knoxville are stepping up to the plate and making sure fans are able to get in on all the action in Omaha.

Just a week ago, the BaseVols punched their ticket to Omaha in a battle of wills against Southern Mississippi. The Vols have played the entire postseason on the road leaving fans looking for a way to take in the games.

“We generally just provide a good community space for the Vols fans to come out and be around each other,” Schulz Brau sales manager Ben Oliver said.

Spaces similar to what Schulz Brau has in North Knoxville are the perfect way to take in a game with fellow Vol fans hoping for a good game along with good food and cold drinks.

“We’ve got our restaurant, we’ve got our bar, we have a ton of open seating and we have communal seating as well which is really cool when games happen,” Oliver said. “People who don’t know each other get to sit down almost like they’re at a stadium and all have a great time together.”

Down the street at Xul Beer Company on Fifth Avenue, another watch party is being put on by the Volunteer Club.

“They’ve kind of got the crowd built in,” Volunteer Club Vice President of Fundraising Brandon Spurlock said. “Our Vol Club members are always looking for a place to support our Vols so we just kind of give that to them, send out the Bat Signal. They can come here and join other people, we’ll all talk about the Vol Club, NIL what we’re doing for Tennessee and enjoy some good beer here at Xul.”

This year could be called the year of the Vols, the team’s success sparking renewed fan energy that will continue throughout the postseason.

“When you’ve got a football team that’s in a New Years Bowl game, both basketball teams in the Sweet 16 and you’ve got both Softball and Baseball teams in the College World Series, it means their seasons are extended and they’re very long,” Spurlock said. “There’s a lot more games to watch and there’s nothing like watching the game together so, this is a chance for Vol Club, Xul beer to come together and bring Vol fans together to keep supporting these successful teams.”

The fun starts Saturday around 4:00 p.m. at Schulz Brau with live music taking the stage and getting fans ready for the big match-up between LSU and Tennessee.

Ben Oliver tells us that they are going to have the misters running all day Saturday in the beer garden to make sure fans are comfortable with it being a balmy 85 degrees.

WATE also has a special airing at 6 p.m. with special live coverage from Omaha looking at how the VOls made it this far and what it will take to get to home plate.