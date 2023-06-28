KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tony Vitello continues to work the transfer portal. Wichita State transfer Nate Snead announced on social media that he is committed to Tennessee.

Snead just wrapped up his freshman season with the Shockers. During that year, he made 24 appearances. The Wisconsin native finished with a 3.16 ERA, 53 strikeouts and three saves.

The right-handed pitcher has three years of eligibility left and is MLB Draft eligible in two years.

The soon-to-be sophomore boasts a three-pitch repertoire with a fastball, curveball and changeup.