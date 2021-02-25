Tennessee basketball adds final home game to schedule

Tennessee guard Josiah-Jordan James (5) defends Florida guard Noah Locke (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 19. 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee men’s basketball team will get one more regular season game in before the Southeastern Conference tournament begins.

Tennessee announced Thursday that the Vols will host host Florida at Thompson-Boling Arena on Sunday, March 7. Tipoff time and broadcast information have not yet been determined.

Ticket holders will receive an email explaining when digital tickets will be available from their AllVols.com account. Ticket holders with physical tickets can use the ticket labeled for March 3.

The Vols plan to honor this season’s seniors prior to the game against the Gators.

The SEC Tournament takes place March 10-14 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.