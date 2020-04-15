Tennessee basketball grad transfer E.J. Anosike following in sister’s footsteps

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The newest player to join the University of Tennessee men’s basketball team may be familiar to Vol Nation.

Tennessee basketball on Wednesday officially announced Sacred Heart University graduate transfer E.J. Anosike will enroll at the university this summer and play for the Volunteers as a graduate transfer during the 2020-21 season.

Anosike will wear No. 55 next season in honor of his sister, Nicky, a two-time national champion with the Lady Vols who was named to the NCAA All-Final Four Team twice from 2004-08.

“The first time I stepped foot on the court at Tennessee, it became my dream to one day play there,” Anosike said in an ESPN interview.

I want Thank God and for everyone who helped me get to this point in my career. I am excited for what the future holds for me. With that being said I am excited to announce my commitment to the University of Tennessee. I can’t wait to join my family in Knoxville!

#BeenVFL 🍊 pic.twitter.com/6P2ZjnInH4 — Ej Anosike (@Rattyfam_EJ) March 27, 2020

“Aside from being a great person from a great family, E.J. brings experience and toughness. “Anyone who averages a double-double for an entire season and displays the versatility he has is impressive. He also plays with tremendous competitive spirit, which is valuable for any team.” Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes

The 6’6″ forward was named to the 2020 Northeast Conference All-Conference first team. Prior to transferring to Tennessee, Anosike was on track to become the just sixth player in NEC history to reach 1,000 career rebounds.

E.J. Anosike will earn his degree in Finance and Business Economics, with a minor in Accounting, from Sacred Heart University in May. He achieved a 3.57 GPA and received the 2020 Northeast Conference Men’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete Award.

He will become the second New Jersey native to suit up for the Vols, joining Steve Hirschorn (1968-72, Springfield, N.J.). He will be the sixth incoming graduate transfer in program history.

Anosike joins incoming freshmen Keon Johnson, Jaden Springer and Corey Walker Jr as new additions to the team for the 2020-21 season.