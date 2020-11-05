Tennessee basketball to allow around 4,000 fans in Thompson-Boling Arena

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Gamedays will look different at Thompson-Boling Arena this season.

The University of Tennessee released their adjusted seating plan for the upcoming basketball season on Thursday. While the exact figure depends on the final configuration of seating pods to allow for social distancing, capacity will be limited to 4,000 people, or around 18 percent.

Fans and staff must wear face coverings and stay in place at all times, except while actively eating or drinking.

Tickets will be offered as season tickets for both men’s and women’s basketball. Everyone who purchased 2020-21 basketball season tickets will retain their status as a season ticket holder along with their seats of choice for the following year, regardless if they choose to opt-in or out this season.

Tennessee Director of Athletics Phillip Fulmer said in the release, “Despite having gone through a similar process for football earlier this fall, the reality that we will be unable to welcome all of our ticket holders into Thompson-Boling Arena this basketball season remains saddening. There’s no easy way to adjust to the circumstances we find ourselves in. But we’ve been thoughtful and deliberate in attempting to offer attendance opportunities to as many of our season-ticket holders as possible while also maintaining the safest arena environment possible.”

Donors who purchased tickets for both men’s and women’s basketball will receive two separate emails. As donors decline tickets throughout that process, ticket-offer opportunities extend to more individuals. Any ticket inventory that remains after offers have been extended to all season-ticket holders will be sold on a single-game basis as inventory allows.

Ticket holders who have opted in will receive an email from VolsTix@utk.edu offering tickets in a specific location starting Tuesday, November 10. Those who receive the email will also receive a deadline to accept or decline the offer. If no response is received by the deadline, the tickets will automatically be declined.

The tickets will likely be different from their original season ticket seats, according to a release.

The email process could take up to a week to complete but could conclude sooner. All donors and ticket holders are encouraged to ensure that VolsTix@utk.edu is an approved sender to avoid having the ticket offer email directed to a junk or spam folder.

Those who decline tickets will receive an email outlining options on how to manage the ticket and donation funds associated with their account. They will have the option to:

Donate their 2020-21 ticket payment and donation to the Tennessee Fund as a tax-deductible contribution Have their 2020-21 ticket payment and donation carry over for the 2021-22 basketball season Receive a refund for the price of their tickets and donation, if applicable.

This season’s home schedule for the Vols will include a handful of non-conference games in November and December, nine SEC contests, and the SEC/BIG 12 Challenge with the Vols hosting Kansas. Tennessee’s opponents are still in the process of becoming finalized.

The Lady Vols’ home schedule includes eight SEC games and a Hall of Fame revival series clash with UConn, and will also include additional non-conference games, per the release.