Tennessee basketball will host Kansas during SEC/Big 12 Challenge

Kansas guard Devon Dotson (1) knocks the ball away from Tennessee guard Jordan Bowden (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. Kansas defeated Tennessee 74-68. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With preseason expectations high, Tennessee will face basketball blue blood Kansas in one of the premier matchups of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

The Vols and Jayhawks will meet for the third straight season as a result. Tennessee lost to Kansas last year, 68-74, on Jan. 25. Senior Yves Pons had a career-high 24 points in the game. The Vols are 1-4 all-time versus Kansas.

Tennessee’s all-time record against current members of the Big 12 stands at 14-18. Sixth-year UT head coach Rick Barnes owns a 160-95 record against current Big 12 teams and has led his teams to seven wins over Kansas.

In 2020, the SEC and Big 12 shared the challenge title, with both leagues earning five wins. Over the last four years of the challenge, each conference has won 20 games.

Other matchups include: Alabama at Oklahoma, Arkansas at Oklahoma State, Auburn at Baylor, Florida at West Virginia, Texas at Kentucky, Texas Tech at LSU, Iowa State at Mississippi State, TCU at Missouri, and Texas A&M at Kansas State.

Georgia, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Vanderbilt will not participate this year as there are 14 teams in the SEC and 10 teams in the Big 12.

All 10 challenge games will be televised on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU. Start times and network designations will be announced at a later date.

According to a release from the University of Tennessee, an adjusted-seating ticket plan for Thompson-Boling Arena is currently in development. Details should be coming soon.

Barnes said during a media briefing on Wednesday that he believes capacity could be less than 25% this season.

Barnes thinks capacity could be less than 25% in Thompson-Boling Arena this season. #Vols

