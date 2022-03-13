TAMPA (WATE) — The Vols took home its first SEC Tournament title since 1979 thanks to a solid effort on the defensive end. Tennessee held Texas A&M to 31% shooting on its way to a

UT was off to a hot start, opening the game on a 14-0 run including six points from Josiah-Jordan James.

The Aggies switched to a 2-3 zone, which helped them weather the storm. Texas A&M went on an 8-0 to cut into the lead.

The Vols attacked the middle of the zone with John Fulkerson, who scored five straight points, and brought their lead back up to double-digits.

Offense was hard to come by in the first half. Texas A&M shot 27%, while Tennessee shot 35%. UT held a 29-20 lead at the break.

Tennessee continued to control the game early in the second half. Santiago Vescovi sent the crowd into a frenzy with a corner 3-pointer. UT was in control up 43-29.

The lead continued to crescendo. The arena went next level on a John Fulkerson monster dunk that gave UT a 16 point lead, its largest of the game at the 5:46 mark.

The Vols shot 39% from the field, 43% from beyond the perimeter to earn the program’s fifth SEC Tournament Championship and first in over four decades.