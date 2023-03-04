AUBURN, Al. (WATE) — Auburn outscored Tennessee 49-36 in the second half to top the Vols 77-70. Wendell Green, Johni Broome, Allen Flanigan and Jaylin Williams all finished with double-digit points. The four players combined for 70 of Auburn’s 79 points.

The Vols offensive struggles showed late in the game. Tennessee didn’t make a field goal in the final 6:13 of the game.

While the Vols only had 11 turnovers, Auburn turned those 11 turnovers into 21 points.

Santiago Vescovi did everything he could to keep UT in the game. The senior poured in 21 points on 8-of-13 (61.5%) shooting.

Tennessee guard Josiah-Jordan James (30) lays in a basket as Auburn forward Johni Broome (4) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi (25) is fouled as he puts up a shot over Auburn guard K.D. Johnson (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Tennessee guard Jahmai Mashack (15) drives to the basket around Auburn guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Tennessee guard Jahmai Mashack (15) puts up a shot as Auburn forward Jaylin Williams (2) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Tennessee forward Olivier Nkamhoua (13) lays in a basket as Auburn forward Yohan Traore (21) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Tennessee guard Jahmai Mashack (15) puts up a shot over Auburn forward Johni Broome (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Tyreke Key tallied 13 points. Josiah-Jordan James and Julian Phillips each chipped in 10 points.

UP NEXT: The Vols will be anywhere from the four to the six seed in the SEC Tournament. If Tennessee clinches the four seed, it will play on Friday at 3 p.m. If the Vols finish fifth or sixth, they will play on Thursday.