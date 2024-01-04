AUBURN, Ala. (WATE) — Despite taking 30 fewer shots than Auburn, the Lady Vols battled to a 75-67 win over the Tigers. Tennessee trailed 40-32 at the break but outscored Auburn 22-8 in the third quarter.

Rickea Jackson once again controlled the game with 24 points and grabbed a career-high 19 rebounds.

The Lady Vols shot a scorching 50% from the field, which helped them manage their 23 turnovers.

Senior guard Jasmine Powell finished with 16 points and junior Kaiya Wynn chipped in 10 points, six assists and five rebounds.

The win marked Tennessee’s 10th consecutive victory in their SEC opener.

UP NEXT: The Lady Vols will return home for a conference game against Kentucky on Saturday. Tipoff is at noon.