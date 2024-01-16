KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Since 2006, Chris Lofton has held the Tennessee record for most points scored during a three-game stretch with 89. Not anymore.

With a career-high 39 points in a win over Florida on Tuesday, Dalton Knecht now holds the record with 101 points over three straight games. Knecht went for 28 against Mississippi State and poured in 36 at Georgia.

Knecht is also the first Tennessee player with multiple 35-point games in a season since Allan Houston in 1990-1991.

Jonas Aidoo was the only other Tennessee player to reach double-digits as he picked up 19 points. He recorded his second straight double-double as he added 10 rebounds in the Vols’ 85-66 win over the Gators.

The Vols got on the board first thanks to Jonas Aidoo’s hard work on the boards. Dalton Knecht’s layup went off the rim, and then Aidoo picked up the rebound, but his shot also didn’t fall. He then recovered his own miss and put home the first bucket of the night.

Tennessee jumped to a 9-4 lead with a highlight putback dunk from Knecht. Josiah-Jordan James followed up with a three, his first of SEC play, after going 0-for-3 from distance against Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Georgia.

Aidoo extended the lead to double digits as the Vols went on an 8-0 run. On the other side, the Gators went 1-of-9 from the floor during a 3:46 scoreless stretch.

After Florida held the Co-SEC Player of the Week to just two points through 13 minutes of play, Knecht split two defenders for his second dunk of the game. The grad transfer then added a layup to give him a quick six points and Tennessee a 26-14 lead with six minutes left in the first.

Knecht kept shooting, and kept scoring. He hit another jump shot, added one from the three-point line and then completed a three-point play as he accounted for seven straight Tennessee baskets. Knecht was up to 16 points as Tennessee led 34-22.

He wasn’t done. Knecht added back-to-back threes before the break to give himself 22 points in the first half and the Vols a 44-32 lead at the break. Knecht finished 9-of-10 from the field and 3-of-3 from beyond the arc in the first 20 minutes.

The Gators cut into Tennessee’s lead as they took advantage at the free-throw line. Florida was 8-of-9 from the charity stripe halfway through the second half and 17-of-20 through the first 30 minutes of play.

Freshman J.P. Estrella saw his first minutes of SEC play as Jonas Aidoo and Tobe Awaka got into some foul trouble. What was once a 20 point Tennessee lead was cut to just a 10-point advantage for the Vols.

However, Tennessee quickly made it a 20-point game once again thanks to a 10-0 run. Florida was held scoreless for 4:25.

The Vols are back at it Saturday as they host Alabama. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. from Food City Center.