KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Ahead of the Volunteers’ matchup with Mississippi State on Wednesday, Tennessee’s Dalton Knecht was named to the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 Watch List.

The John R. Wooden Award is given annually to the most outstanding men’s and women’s college basketball players.

The senior is one of five SEC players on the list after averaging 15.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game through 14 contests. He has scored 15 or more points in eight separate contests in the first 14 games of the season.

Knecht was named SEC Player of the Week on Nov. 13 in his first week with Tennessee after scoring 41 points on 53.8 percent shooting across victories over Wisconsin and Tennessee Tech.

The 6’6″ wing transferred to Tennessee from Northern Colorado where he won the 2022-2023 Big Sky Conference scoring title by averaging 20.2 points per game.