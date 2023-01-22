KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — ESPN’s College GameDay has announced coming to the Tennessee-Texas matchup for the Southeastern Conference (SEC)/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday, Jan. 28. The game will be the first stop for its on-campus show of the 2022-23 season.

College GameDay plans to travel for the one-hour pregame show at Thompson-Boling Arena ahead of the top-10 matchup between No. 7 Texas and No. 9 Tennessee.

The game will air on ESPN and College GameDay will be live from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. If fans are interested in being a part of the live audience, they can line up around 7 a.m. The Tennessee students will be able to line up at the student gate.

“We can’t wait for Vol Nation to show up and show out for College GameDay,” Vols senior Josiah Jordan-James said. “We already know Tennessee has the best fanbase on the planet. Saturday is going to be an awesome opportunity to showcase that.”

Tipoff for the game is set for 6:05 p.m.

The women’s hoops edition of College GameDay will also be broadcasted from Thompson-Boling Arena two days earlier to highlight the Lady Vols clash with UConn Thursday, Jan. 26.

The University of Tennessee is the only school to have hosted College GameDay for football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball, according to the UT Sports website.

Tennessee football was hosted 11 times, Tennessee basketball was hosted three times and Lady Vols hosted two times.

Editor’s Note: Story was corrected with the proper information. We are sorry for the confusion.