KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Farragut High School alumna Avery Strickland announced Tuesday that she is returning to home to suit up for the Tennessee Lady Vols.

The guard played one season at Pittsburgh before entering the transfer portal on March 21st. During her single season with the Panthers, she played in 30 games and averaged 6.2 points per game. She shot 33.9% from beyond the arc.

Strickland shined during her senior year of high school. She played a massive part in Farragut making its first state championship game in program history.

She totaled 17.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.5 steals while shooting 48% from the floor in her final year of high school.

Strickland has three years of eligibility left.