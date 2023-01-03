KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee scored the first 16 points of the game and never looked back in an 87-53 victory over Mississippi State (11-3, 0-2 SEC) Tuesday night at Thompson Boling Arena.

Santiago Vescovi got the hot shooting started with three three-pointers in the first five minutes of the game. He finished the game with 14 points on 4-8 shooting from the field.

Tennessee (12-2, 2-0 SEC) had 5 players finish the game in double figures.

Josiah-Jordan James returned to the floor for the first time since a Dec. 5 win over Eastern Kentucky, finishing with eight points on 3-5 shooting in 14 minutes on the floor.

Zakai Zeigler played efficiently at the point guard position. Zeigler dished out 10 assists and poured in 11 points, his first double-double of the season.

Tennessee returns to the floor on Saturday when they travel to South Carolina to take on the Gamecocks at 3:30 p.m.