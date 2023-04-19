KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Rick Barnes picked up another player out of the transfer portal on Wednesday. Harvard transfer Chris Ledlum announced on his Instagram that he is committed to Tennessee.

Ledlum played three seasons at Harvard. He played in 28 games during his senior season and averaged 18.8 points, 1.6 assists and 8.5 rebounds per game.

Ledlum picked the Vols over Indiana and St. John’s.

The forward becomes the second player to commit to the Vols out of the portal in as many days. USC Upstate transfer Jordan Gainey announced his commitment on Tuesday.