KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Vols returned to the Food City Center for their first home game since Nov. 14. and picked up an 87-66 win against George Mason to snap its three-game losing streak.

The Patriots jumped out to a 5-2 lead early, but a three-pointer from Dalton Knecht, who was back on the floor after suffering an ankle injury at North Carolina, as well as back-to-back jumpers from Jonas Aidoo and Josiah-Jordan James, gave Tennessee a lead it wouldn’t give up for the rest of the game.

After starting the game just 1-of-9 from beyond the arc, a trio of threes, including two from Zakai Zeigler and another from Aidoo, gave the Vols a seven-point lead with 5:31 left in the first half.

Tennessee held George Mason scoreless for the final two minutes of the first half as the Vols went on a 6-0 run on the other end. Rick Barnes’ team took its largest lead of the half, a 13-point advantage, into the locker room at halftime. Josiah-Jordan James led the way with 10 points, five assists, two rebounds and two steals.

Aidoo came out firing in the second half, scoring five straight points as he went on a 6-of-7 run dating back to the end of the opening frame. That gave the junior a career-high 17 points with 17:19 still left in the game. Aidoo’s previous high was 15 points in an 85-42 win at South Carolina last season. He finished with a team-high 17 points and eight rebounds, and he added four assists as well as a block in 27 minutes of play.

Halfway through the second half, and with the Vols leading 61-39, Tennessee’s offense went cold and was held scoreless for 2:23. The scoring drought ended with a tough bucket from Tobe Awaka.

Awaka made his return to the floor tonight after being sidelined due to an ankle injury and recorded 11 points along with seven rebounds in just 10 minutes of play.

The Vols return to Food City Center on Saturday for a top-25 matchup against Illinois. Tip-off is set for 12 p.m.