KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee men’s basketball picked up its first commitment from the transfer portal, and he comes with a familiar name.

Jordan Gainey announced on his Instagram that he’s committed to Tennessee. He is the son of Justin Gainey, a member of Rick Barnes’ coaching staff since 2021 who was promoted to associated head coach in 2022.

Gainey spent the past two seasons at USC Upstate where he played in 61 games. During his sophomore season, Gainey averaged 15.4 points and 2.4 assists.

The guard was lights out from the three-point arc in his freshman season shooting 49.3% from distance. His three-point percentage dipped to 33.9% in his sophomore year.

Gainey has two years of eligibility left.