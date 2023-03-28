KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Lady Vols senior guard Jordan Horston announced on her Instagram that she will be foregoing her final year of eligibility and declaring for the 2023 WNBA Draft.

Jordan Horston will forego her final year of eligibility. The #LadyVols star has declared for the WNBA Draft. pic.twitter.com/nTMBjC9Yzv — Reece Van Haaften (@Reece_VH) March 28, 2023

“Going to the WNBA has been a dream I’ve had for as long as I can remember, and it is time for me to pursue that dream,” Horston said in the post.

Horston spent four seasons at Tennessee. She played a big part in the Lady Vols making back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances. The senior averaged 15.6 points per game in her final season at Tennessee.

“Thank you, Rocky Top, for welcoming me into such an amazing environment,” said Horston. “The relationships I’ve built with you all, I will cherish forever.”

ESPN projects Horston to be a top 10 pick.