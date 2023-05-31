KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee men’s basketball fans can breathe a sigh of relief following the news that guard Josiah-Jordan James will return to Rocky Top.

After going through the NBA Draft process, James announced Wednesday that he will return to Tennessee for a fifth year of eligibility.

Tennessee will enter next season with one of the most experienced backcourts in the nation. Santiago Vescovi, a 2023 All-SEC Coaches First Team selection, announced last month that he will return for a fifth year. Junior point guard Zakai Zeigler, an All-SEC Defensive team member, continues to rehab from a torn ACL injury.

Injuries limited James to just 24 games with 14 starts last season. As a junior, he was named to the SEC All-Tournament Team and Collegeinsider.com Defensive All-American Team.

Head coach Rick Barnes has bolstered his guard rotation through the transfer portal with the additions of Jordan Gainey and Dalton Knecht. Forward Chris Ledlum has also joined Tennessee in the transfer portal.