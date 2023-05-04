KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – After seeing limited playing time in her first year on Rocky Top, Lady Vols wing Justine Pissott has announced she will join in-state rivals Vanderbilt.

Pissott announced Thursday on Instagram that she is headed to Nashville after she officially entered the transfer portal last month.

She appeared in 27 games at Tennessee as a freshman, playing 187 minutes in all.

Pissott was a five-star high school prospect and the No. 11 overall player in the 2022 espnW Top 100. She also won a gold medal with the 2022 USA Under-18 National Team at the FIBA U18 Women’s Americas Championship in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Tennessee has picked up two new players through the transfer portal this offseason. Destinee Wells announced her commitment to Tennessee in March after three years at Belmont University in Nashville. Avery Strickland, a Knoxville native, will join Kellie Harper’s team after one season at Pittsburgh.

Pissott was the second Lady Vol to enter the transfer portal ahead of the 2023 season. Brooklynn Miles announced on social media she was entering the portal on April 4.