KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After leading the Lady Vols to an SEC road victory over Auburn and a 17-point comeback against Kentucky, Tennessee senior forward Rickea Jackson has been named SEC Player of the Week.

Jackson scored 51 total points and pulled down 26 rebounds across both contests. She was also named U.S. Basketball Writers Association Player of the Week and a Associated Press Player of the Week honorable mention.

Jackson has been playing her best ball since returning from an eight-game hiatus due to a leg injury. Since returning from the injury, Jackson is averaging 20.75 points per game.

Tennessee is currently on a five-game winning streak.

The Detroit native has now scored 20 or more points in 20 games during her UT career, moving her into a tie for seventh-place on the program’s all-time list of 20-point performances.