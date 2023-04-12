KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Lady Vols freshman wing Justine Pissott has entered the transfer portal, a school spokesperson confirmed to WATE.

Pissott was a five-star high school prospect and the No. 11 overall player in the 2022 espnW Top 100, but she did not see much playing time in her first year on Rocky Top.

The New Jersey native appeared in 27 games, but only played 187 minutes all season. Pissott averaged two points per game and one rebound per contest.

Pissott becomes the second Lady Vol to enter the transfer portal ahead of the 2023 season. Brooklynn Miles announced on social media she was entering the portal on April 4.