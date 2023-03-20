KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee’s early shooting woes did not hold them back long against Toledo. With electric threes and unmatched energy, Tennessee produced a 47-point victory to take down Toledo, 94-47.

Rockets’ fire diminished as the first half carried on, and the Lady Vols only burned brighter. Connecting from the three gave Tennessee a big edge, with nearly half their first-half points coming from triples.

The Lady Vols were 6-of-8 from three in the second quarter, but triples were not adding points to the board, it brought the energy inside Thompson Boling Arena to a new level.

The second quarter seems to be the Lady Vols’ calling card during the NCAA Tournament, Tennessee rode the encouragement from the crowd to 31 points in the second quarter, giving them a 50-22 edge at the break.

The Rockets found some renewed steam to start the second half, but it was not anything the Lady Vols could not handle.

Jasmine Powell might be playing in her first NCAA Tournament, but the way she played against the Rockets looked far from it. The senior guard poured in 12 points, her highest since November.

Jasmine Franklin also poured in productive minutes, the forward finished with 10 rebounds and a block.

With four Lady Vols scoring in the double-figures by the end of the third quarter, the depth of the Tennessee roster kept them in front 72-40 heading into the final ten minutes. Five Lady Vols ended with ten or more points.

For the second game in a row, every player on Tennessee’s active roster got minutes on the court.

Tennessee advances to make back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances for the first time since the 2014-’15 and 2015-’16 seasons. The Lady Vols will face Virginia Tech on Saturday.