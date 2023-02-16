KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Lady Vols produced a selfless effort over Arkansas, maintaining a lead throughout to secure an 87-67 victory.

The Lady Vols started off the night with a comfortable 7-0 run over the Razorbacks.

Tennessee was able to hold Arkansas to the single digits in the first quarter. The Lady Vols produced 25 points in those first 10 minutes.

Jasmine Powell reached the 1,000 career point mark early in the contest with a three, one of five triples Tennessee connected on in the first quarter. The Lady Vols finished out the night with nine baskets from distance, well above their season average.

Arkansas did not score for four minutes as halftime approached, allowing Tennessee to build an even greater advantage. A 9-0 run landed them in front 41-15 with less than three minutes until the break.

The Lady Vols entered halftime shooting 50 percent from the field, nearly double of Arkansas’ effort. A consistent first half propelled Tennessee to a 44-22 lead.

Arkansas was able to outscore Tennessee in the third quarter 25-22 but could not find a way to dig out of their first-half hole.

Five Lady Vols hit the double figures in scoring, Rickea Jackson landing her eleventh 20-plus point performance. Leading the charge for Tennessee, Jackson collected her third double-double of the season with 25 points and 12 rebounds.

Jordan Horston also snagged a double-double, the senior brought in 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Tennessee continued to excel on the boards, beating out Arkansas 59-25 on the glass.

The Lady Vols will face off against Auburn on Feb. 19 at 12 p.m.