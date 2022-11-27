KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Lady Vols are continuing to go down the rankings for the Associated Press Top 25 Women’s Basketball poll. The team is now currently tied with Villanova.

The women’s team has faced some challenges in making the top 10 rankings during their season. After losing to Gonzaga for the Battle 4 Atlantis on Monday, the Lady Vols were ranked No. 23.

The Lady Vols were in No. 5 during the preseason which was their highest rank in seven years. However, after the two losses again Ohio State, 75-87, and Indiana, 67-79, the Lady Vols fell to No. 11.

Now, the team is sitting at No. 23 as they face off against Eastern Kentucky at Thompson-Boling Arena on Sunday, Nov. 27. The game will start at 2 p.m.

The Lady Vols won their recent game in Knoxville against Colorado, 69-51. So far, the team is 3-4 overall in the season with fourth-year Head Coach Kellie Harper.

Harper’s contract has since been extended through the 2026-27 season.