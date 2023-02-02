KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Lady Vols basketball held Ole Miss to 36.5% shooting from the field and 11.1% from beyond the arc in their 65-51 win.

Tennessee scored 39 seconds into the game and never looked back. The Lady Vols outscored Ole Miss 15-8 in the first quarter and 22-17 in the fourth quarter.

Jordan Horston continued to show why she is one of the best in the nation by pouring in 20 while grabbing seven boards.

Rickea Jackson also tallied double-digit points. She scored 16 in her third straight start.

UP NEXT: The Lady Vols travel to Mississippi State. Tipoff is on Monday at 6:32 p.m.