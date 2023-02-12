KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Lady Vols and Vandy entered the break tied at 38, but Tennessee outscored Vanderbilt 28-8 in the third quarter leading them past the Commodores 86-59.

Much of the third-quarter run was fueled by Jordan Horston. The senior scored 10 in the quarter leading her to 18 for the game.

Rickea Jackson tallied 21 points. It is her 10th game this season with at least 20 points. Tess Darby poured in 14 points.

The Lady Vols’ offense was firing on all cylinders. They shot 33-67 (49%) from the field with 10 separate players getting on the score sheet.

UP NEXT: Tennessee hits the road to face Arkansas on Thursday at 7 p.m.