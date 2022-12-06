KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee jumped out to an 11-point first-quarter lead and never looked back in Tuesday’s 69-39 victory over Tennessee Chattanooga at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Jordan Horston was the only Lady Vol in double figures leading the way with 14 points on 6-8 shooting from the field.

The Lady Vols (5-5) defense was suffocating, holding the Mocs to 30.4 percent (14-46) from the field.

Tennessee played without leading scorer Rickea Jackson (coach’s decision), Jasmine Franklin (concussion protocol) and Tamari Key with what Head Coach Kellie Harper said was for medical reasons after the game.

Jillian Hollingshead returned to the court from the concussion protocol finishing with 9 points on 4-7 shooting from the field in 20 minutes of play.

The Lady Vols return to the court on Sunday, Dec. 11 when they play host to Wright State at 2 p.m. at Thompson-Boling Arena.