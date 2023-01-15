KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Lady Vols continued their undefeated status in SEC play as they sailed to a 68-55 victory over Georgia.

Debuting their Summitt Blue uniforms, Tennessee never trailed en route to the victory. Marking her fifth 20-plus performance in conference play, Rickea Jackson collected 23 points.

Jillian Hollingshead was up against her former team. The Lady Vols sophomore played with the Lady Bulldogs for one year before transferring to Tennessee during the offseason.

Tennessee fell into some trouble with turnovers, totaling 23, the most the team has seen since they kicked off SEC play with Florida.

The effort in defensive boards was shared among the team, but offensively, the Lady Vols recorded their lowest rebounds of the season with seven.

The Lady Vols will prepare to face off against Florida on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 6:30 p.m.